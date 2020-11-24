Is the North Pole in Harrison County? Visitors Center will take letters to Santa

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) — There’s a little Christmas magic happening in Harrison County.

Children there can write their letters to Santa and drop them off at the Harrison County Visitors Center where they are guaranteed a speedy deliver to Old St. Nick himself. Santa will even write back.

To participate, send your child’s letter to:

Santa Mail

143 South Main St.

Cadiz, OH 43907

