Is the North Pole in Harrison County? Visitors Center will take letters to Santa

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) — There’s a little Christmas magic happening in Harrison County.
Children there can write their letters to Santa and drop them off at the Harrison County Visitors Center where they are guaranteed a speedy deliver to Old St. Nick himself. Santa will even write back.
To participate, send your child’s letter to:
Santa Mail
143 South Main St.
Cadiz, OH 43907
