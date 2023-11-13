HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

A local man entered into a plea agreement for his role in the death of his 8-year-old daughter Monday.

Kristopher Merkins and his girlfriend Jessica Currence faced several charges after 8-year-old Paityn Merkins died at the couple’s former home in Moorefield back in June 2021.

His girlfriend entered a guilty plea at the Harrison County Common Pleas Court earlier this year. She admitted to several charges including reckless homicide. Currence entered guilty pleas to tampering with evidence, domestic violence, reckless homicide, and attempted endangering children in the death of the 8-year-old girl.

Monday, Merkins entered into a plea agreement for endangering children just before jury selection started in his trial. His sentencing is set for December 5.

The Merkins case was for complicity and he originally faced nine counts: involuntary manslaughter, permitting child abuse, reckless homicide, at least four counts of endangering children and domestic violence.

