HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Kristopher Merkins was sentenced to 30 months in prison in a Harrison County courtroom Tuesday afternoon for his role in the death of his 8-year-old daughter, Paityn.

In November, Merkins entered into a plea agreement the morning jury selection was set to begin for his trial. He plead guilty to the felony crime of child endangerment in the third degree.

During his sentencing, the court heard from four family members including Paityn’s maternal grandmother and both of her aunts.

“I have seen some videos of her running around playing, and she seemed like a really happy little girl. I think the world is a little bit of a darker place with her gone. Remembering her [is important].” Lauren Knight | Prosecuting Attorney, Harrison County

Paityn’s mom did not approach the podium, but provided a statement that was read to the court by a victim’s advocate.

“Paityn was an 8-year-old girl who is no longer with us. What she went through at the time of her death was pretty bad, not something I would ever wish on anyone. And I don’t if you can ever say justice is served in a circumstance like that. Mr. Merkins case anyway though; he was not the primary party responsible. I hope it brings closure at the very least.” Lauren Knight | Prosecuting Attorney, Harrison County

The state said they would not object to early release and probation after Merkins serves 12 months of his sentence, but discretion on the matter would be left up to the judge.