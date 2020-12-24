Local vet says Santa’s reindeer are cleared to fly after checkups

HOPEDALE, OHIO (WTRF) — Dr. Scott Pendleton of Heritage Veterinary Care in Hopedale has cleared Santa’s reindeer to fly after all eight of them received their pre-Christmas checkups.

Dr. Pendleton reports they are in tip-top shape to help Santa deliver presents to all the good girls and boys across the world.

None of them has “gingerbreaditis,” which can make a reindeer feel under the weather, says Dr. Pendleton.

You can see their official certificate of health below: