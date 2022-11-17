HARRISON, Ohio (WTRF) — A man and a woman allegedly robbed a grocery store and have an arraignment Thursday, according to WKRC.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said Robert Mullins was driven to the Harrison Kroger grocery story by Renea Courtney.

Upon entering the store, Mullins stole several items including a hatchet. When store employees approached him, he allegedly started yelling and swung the hatchet at them. When he tried to leave employees followed after him, Court documents say.

Police say he confessed to a Harrison County robbery

Mullins took off in Courtney’s truck, but as police stopped the truck, Mullins jumped out and ran into the woods, according to WKRC.

Court documents state Courtney has been charged with complicity while Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery.