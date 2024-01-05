HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

An Ohio Committee that oversees MARCS has a new local board member.

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers will now have a seat at Ohio’s statewide inter-operable emergency radio system that connects Ohio’s first responders from multiple jurisdictions for all operations.

Sheriff Myers has always been a big advocate for the radio system and technology for the department.

He has worked tirelessly to keep state wide inter-operability a priority for the safety of all first responders.

He says he’s looking forward to taking his knowledge and experience with radio technology to the next level.

“This is going to be a good fit for the area. You know, they’ll have a person a liaison that’s on that board, on that commission to be able to take their radio needs to Columbus. And hopefully we can keep on rolling out the new technology as it becomes available.“ Sheriff Joe Myers – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

“Sheriff does a great, great job. And we’ve had a long, long relationship. And I trust the sheriff. And, you know, the MARCS is the system that we really are going to in Ohio and we continue to encourage some departments that aren’t on that or some counties that aren’t on that to get on there.” Governor Mike DeWine – (R) Ohio

Sheriff Myers is also the Chairman of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Radio and Technology Committee since he was elected and took office in January 2009.