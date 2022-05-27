HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The gentle motion of the water on a clear summer day is a sight that defines the summertime at Tappan Lake.

But you don’t need to be on a boat to enjoy the new building which the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District just built at the marina.

They cut the ribbon Friday on a new two-story building to serve as a meeting site for lovers of eastern Ohio’s natural beauty.

The new second-floor restaurant and bar doesn’t just have a view of the lake—it allows diners to feel the cool breeze out on the deck.

And downstairs, the new service counter has fuel and boat rentals that can be done right out on the dock.

The district says anyone who pulls up to the marina will have quick access to whatever they need.

And the opportunity to enjoy a nice meal over the water. It’s obviously, it’s a beautiful view, and it’s just a great hub for people to come and enjoy the resource that we have.” Adria Bergeron, Director of Marketing and Communications, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District

And after you’re done eating lunch or enjoying a boat ride—

The marina also has other items essential for a day at the lake, like bait and tackle.

Efficiency was also key in the design of the new building.

LED lights have been installed on the inside, along with a geothermal power system.

More docks are also on the way to accommodate the campers and fishers who are drawn to the 399-horsepower lake.

Now that we have things split on the two different levels, it allowed us the opportunity to serve guests coming in right off the water at the marina level, and also people coming right off State Route 250 to come in. Adria Bergeron, Director of Marketing and Communications, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District

After two years of delays, COVID and supply chain issues, Tappan’s new home is ready for boaters, skiiers, and anyone who enjoys a sunset over a shimmering lake.

The renovations also included a partnership with AEP Ohio and the advocacy group Clean Fuels Ohio.

There are now these stations in the parking lot for hybrid drivers to charge for free.

They say it’s a start at putting together the infrastructure in rural areas for electric vehicles.