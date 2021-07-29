National Weather Service says a tornado was spotted in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh said a tornado was spotted in parts of Harrison County during severe weather early Thursday evening.
***ODOT reports road closures in Harrison and Carroll Counties due to storm debris***
The NWS said the tornado was headed from New Athens to Harrisville with reports of a house that was lifted into the road.
They also received reports of a tornado in New Alexandria in Jefferson County.
