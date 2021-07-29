Vet Voices

National Weather Service says a tornado was spotted in Harrison County

Harrison County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm damage in New Athens, OH July 29, 2021

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh said a tornado was spotted in parts of Harrison County during severe weather early Thursday evening.

***ODOT reports road closures in Harrison and Carroll Counties due to storm debris***

The NWS said the tornado was headed from New Athens to Harrisville with reports of a house that was lifted into the road.

They also received reports of a tornado in New Alexandria in Jefferson County.

Video taken by Johnetta Vinka in St. Clairsville off of Hidden Springs Drive

If you have storm damage in your area and can safely share video or photos, please send them to news@wtrf.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter