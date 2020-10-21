New details emerge after a woman’s body was found near Tappan Lake

Harrison County, OH (WTRF)- A woman in her late 20s or early 30s was found dead along Route 250 at Tappan Lake by passing drivers at 7:39 a.m.



Sgt. Robert Bodo of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said her body was off the roadway, lying between the guard rail and the white edge line.





Sgt. Bodo said they have narrowed the time frame of her appearance there to be between 7:15 and 7:39 a.m., because a trooper passed there at 7:15 and she was not there.



“She had injuries that could have been caused by being struck by a vehicle or by being ejected from one,” he said.



The sergeant said items including a handbag, wallet, glasses, shoes and a piece of clothing were found scattered on County Road 22, near where it meets Route 250.



They say there were no IDs found among the possessions, but they believe they may have an idea about her identity.



He said no traces of a vehicle have been found, and no one has come forward.



He said it was extremely foggy in the area at that time.