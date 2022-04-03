HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

The Harrison County Jail is on step closer to becoming a reality.

Commissioners just signed papers for the USDA for a loan application to secure a rate.

If you recall, back in 2020 the sheriff’s office was handed the keys to the old U.S. Army Reserve Facility in Cadiz.

It will have 60 beds, different housing units, a full-service laundry and kitchen.

There will also be a reception and visitation unit along with two sally ports for transportation.

This project has been in the works for over five years now and officials say the need is still a great one.