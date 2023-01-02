HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A new partnership in Harrison County is helping students keep a healthy and safe lifestyle.

WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital and the Harrison Career Center are working together to help the Staying Clean Club.

The hospital will provide free, random drug screenings during the year to students in the club.

Those students are rewarded for staying away from drugs with lunches, t-shirts and even a trip at the end of the school year.

“It provides them the motive to stay on keeping clean and staying on that track of life. We just try to be involved in as many different community activities and however we can help the community, especially in Harrison County establishing more of a presence here for the hospital.” Lindsay Dowdle, Marketing Manager, WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital

Luke Nelson, who is the principal of Harrison Career Center, said in a press release he is proud of this partnership.

Everyone that I have worked with at the hospital has been extremely generous and helpful with out goal and shared vision to keep students safe. It has been encouraging and rewarding to partner with a local business to promote positive change in our area. Luke Nelson, Principal, Harrison Career Center

Not only does it promote a healthy lifestyle, but the Staying Clean Club also gives students a way to experience fellowship with their peers.