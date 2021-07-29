Vet Voices

ODOT reports road closures in Harrison and Carroll Counties due to storm debris; SR 519 now closed

Harrison County

UPDATE: July 29, 7:40 p.m.

Crews are working to clean up debris near New Athens.

UPDATE: July 29, 7:22 p.m.

ODOT now reports that SR 519 in Harrison County is closed indefinitely due to major damage to power lines and trees.

(WTRF) ODOT Eastern Ohio is reporting the following road closures in eastern Ohio following today’s severe weather:

  • Carroll County: SR 39 CLOSED at Channel Road
  • Harrison County: SR 9 closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS at Wheeling Street.

***National Weather Service says a tornado was spotted in Harrison County***

