(WTRF) — Many area roads are closed due to flooding tonight in Eastern Ohio according to ODOT’s Twitter page.

In Harrison County, SR 151 just east of Bowerston is closed per ODOT.

There are no road closures in Belmont County but there is high water in some places and motorists are asked to be cautious according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Turn around, don’t drown.

For additional road closures, got to ohiogo.com

Stay with 7NEWS for the latest updates.