HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Good news for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the county.

Officials are set to break ground on the brand new Harrison County Jail in two weeks!

The jail will have 60 beds, different housing units, a full-service laundry and kitchen.

There will also be a reception and visitation unit along with two sally ports for transportation.

Sheriff Joe Myers says it’s been a long time coming and having a jail in the county will save time, money and bring in more jobs.

“Providing a facility for the inmates to be so we don’t have to travel far away. Whether it’s Noble County, Mahoning County, Stark County, or Jefferson or Monroe. That 20% that we are transporting will be spent here, taking care of people’s crimes here.” Sheriff Joe Myers – Harrison County Sheriff

The ground breaking ceremony is set for August 17 at 11 AM at the old U.S. Army Reserve.

All are welcome to attend.