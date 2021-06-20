Officials report Harrison County crash was fatal

HARRISON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Steubenville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a crash around 1 PM on Father’s Day.
Spencer Monticelli, 19, from Uhrichsville, was driving a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja on State Route 646.
This is when the OSHP says Monticelli drove left of the center lane, as he went around a curve and was struck by a vehicle.
Monticelli was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Monticelli was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
