Officials report Harrison County crash was fatal

HARRISON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Steubenville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died in a crash around 1 PM on Father’s Day.

Spencer Monticelli, 19, from Uhrichsville, was driving a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja on State Route 646.

This is when the OSHP says Monticelli drove left of the center lane, as he went around a curve and was struck by a vehicle.

Monticelli was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Monticelli was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

