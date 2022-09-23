HARRISON CO., Oh. (WTRF) — Mark your calendars because it’s time for the 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling For A Cure” benefit on Saturday, October 1st.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Truck and tractor pullers are set to pull into the Harrison County Fairgrounds site to help make the benefit an even greater success.

The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last year alone organizers say the fundraising event brought in about $18,000.

And that money, they say, went to 30 families whose loved ones are battling cancer.

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers says there will be lots of food, a car show, a toy show, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Sheriff Myers says there are plenty of activites for the whole family, so he encourages people to come out and enjoy the day while donating to a great cause at the same time.

It just feels good that you can do something for the community and that there aren’t any barriers. It’s just a good feeling that you have when you’re helping people in the right way. Sheriff Joe Myers, Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office

The tractor pull kicks off at 3 p.m..

Organizers say they’re still accepting donations of items for the silent auction and gift baskets.

Admission is $5 dollars per person.