An Ohio man has been arrested on Thursday on drug charges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Sheriff’s Office in Harrison County says they arrested Denzel Crowell of the Cleveland area in the Village of Cadiz.

The arrest was the result of an undercover controlled buy operation according to Sheriff Joe Myers.

Myers says Crowell initially ran from police when deputies tried to arrest him but a Belmont-Harrison Canine Narcotics Agent deployed his canine which caused Crowell to surrender without incident.

A large amount of suspected Fentynal was seized, as well as a large sum of U.S. currency, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Crowell is charged with, Trafficking in Drugs 2nd Degree Felony, Tampering w/ Evidence 3rd Degree Felony, and Obstructing Justice 5th Degree Felony.