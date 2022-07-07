Sheriff Joe Myers in Harrison County says he looking to make a house in the county a nuisance after he says the house has a number of calls and a history of drug trafficking over the past couple of years.

Thursday morning, the Harrison County SRT team along with Organized Crime Unit, served a search warrant on the home of Christopher Scott Daniska, Age 36 of Rumley Road East, New Rumley.

Daniska was arrested without incident along with a female companion Elizabeth Nichole Whitman of Amsterdam, Ohio, said Sheriff Myers.

Sheriff Myers stated that this has been an eight-month investigation into illegal activity, and they were able to build a case on the individual.

Firearms and suspected methamphetamine were seized according to the Sheriff.

Sheriff Myers said in a release that the residence belongs to Scott & April Conn of Malvern.

Editor’s note: No mugshot is available of Whitman