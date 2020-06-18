Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating crash with fatality of Flushing man

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- The Steubenville Ohio State Highway Patrol post is currently investigating a one- vehicle crash that occurred in Freeport Township, Harrison County, on Wednesday at 10 PM.

Thomas C Gustina, 61, was westbound on Route 22 in a 2020 Jeep Compass.

Police say the vehicle veered off the right edge of a straight roadway with an uphill grade., striking the guardrail with it’s right side.

The vehicle crossed the roadway completely and drove off the ledge, striking the guardrail on the opposite side with its left side.

The vehicle continued, again crossing the roadway and driving off the right road edge striking the guardrail head-on, coming to a rest against it.

Emergency medical service, fire and county coroner personnel from Harrison County were on scene to assist.