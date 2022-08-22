HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher plead not guilty to a rape charge.

Clayton Crosier entered the plea on Friday in front of Judge T. Shawn Hervey. His pretrial hearing is not yet set.

Crosier is a teacher in Harrison County. However, he was suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending an investigation and court proceedings.

He is a high school intervention specialist.

Officials said the alleged rape happened with another adult and the rape charge is unrelated to his occupation.

