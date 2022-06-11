HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Starting Monday Ohioans are allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a concealed carry license per Senate Bill 215.

This means people over the age of 21 that fit the requirements of a qualifying adult do not need to have a license to carry a gun.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says regardless of the recent change deadly weapons are still not allowed in courthouses or County Office Buildings.

Sheriff Joe Myers says his deputies will have to be even more cautious when approaching a vehicle.

We’re training our guys for the fact of if they do stop a vehicle plan that they do have a weapon and go from that point on so. Sheriff Joe Myers, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Myers says he encourages people to still get their CCW because if they are traveling, they still need it when they go out of state.

If you have any questions you can contact the sheriff’s office at (740) 942-2197.