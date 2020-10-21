Police investigation on route 250 near Tappan Lake

Harrison County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Harrison County, (WTRF)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol are telling 7News that there is a police investigation going on route 250 near Tappan Lake.

This is at mile marker 10.

The road is currently closed due to the investigation.

Motorists are being detoured via U.S. 22 to SR 9, SR 9 north to SR 151, SR 151 west to SR 646, SR 646 south back to U.S. 250, and reverse.

7News is on the way to the scene.

Refresh this story for any updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter