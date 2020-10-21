Police investigation on route 250 near Tappan Lake

Harrison County, (WTRF)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol are telling 7News that there is a police investigation going on route 250 near Tappan Lake.

This is at mile marker 10.

The road is currently closed due to the investigation.

Motorists are being detoured via U.S. 22 to SR 9, SR 9 north to SR 151, SR 151 west to SR 646, SR 646 south back to U.S. 250, and reverse.

Harrison County: U.S. Route 250 is closed near Tappan Lake from SR 646 to U.S 22 due to a police investigation. Motorists are being detoured via U.S. 22 to SR 9, SR 9 north to SR 151, SR 151 west to SR 646, SR 646 south back to U.S. 250, and reverse. pic.twitter.com/o7TBBTqztO — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) October 21, 2020

