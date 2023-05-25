CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) — On one hand, it’s the start of summer and a day when the pools open.

On the other—it’s a solemn day to consider the millions who gave everything for the idea of the United States.

For most of us, Memorial Day serves both roles, but it was the latter that took priority at the MPLX remembrance and celebration.

Speakers from high school students to state officials took the platform at the Cadiz business to lead the crowd in prayer, song, and reflection.

For state representative Don Jones, the last Monday in May brings to mind his former students who chose a life of service.

“Whenever I taught, I tried to make sure they understood that you’ve got three options: you either go to work, you go to college, or you go to the military…they took the option of defending our country, our freedoms and they make me proud.” State Rep. Don Jones, (R)-Ohio 95th District

Bill Butler of Columbus’s National Veteran’s Memorial gave his firsthand account of duty and sacrifice.

He says that for vets, the death of a comrade isn’t just about losing a friend…it’s often about losing someone that you’re responsible for.

“In the Bible, Book John, Chapter 15, Verse 13 says ‘Greater love hath no man than this: that a man lay down his life for his friends.'” Bill Butler, Chief of Staff, National Veterans Memorial and Museum

“We always like to say it’s for America and the American way of life, it’s really for the men and women on their left and right that they’ve sacrificed.” Bill Butler, Chief of Staff, National Veterans Memorial and Museum

As the shots of the 21-gun salute rang out, the daily political battles fell away as those gathered remembered the land we’ve all shared for two-and-a-half centuries.

“The veteran is apolitical. It doesn’t matter who the president is, everybody’s still going to serve their country.” Bill Butler, Chief of Staff, National Veterans Memorial and Museum

In a quote from author David Eagleman, Butler closed with the idea that there are three deaths: when our body stops functioning, when we decide to stop living, and when our names are said for the last time.

He says our job is to never let servicemen die that third death.