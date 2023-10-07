CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) — A deafening roar came over spectators at the Harrison County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon…all of whom helped bring cancer patients the treatment they need.

The Pull for a Cure revved up and dragged vehicles through the dirt in support of in support of directly funding families and their loved ones’ treatments.

Heavy-duty horsepower was demonstrated with V-8 tractors and super stock trucks.

Pull for a Cure is not just an event but also a 501(c)(3) organization that spreads its help through word of mouth.

“People call us and they ask for monetary contributions so they can drive to the hospital, we give them a check. We have a standard rate…We’ve done about 33 last year and we continue to do more and more all the time. So, you know, over the last eight years, I can’t tell you how many we’ve done.” Sheriff Joe Myers, President, Pulling for a Cure

