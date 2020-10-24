Severe abuse sends dog found in Harrison County to animal hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — A hound mix dog found in Bowerston with a chain wrapped twice around his neck and secured with channel locks is now being treated by New Horizon Animal Hospital in St. Clairsville for his wounds according to Harrison County Dog Warden Cindy Yanez.

Dog found in Bowerston being treated at veterinary hospital.

The hound mix had wounds on his neck from being wrapped with a chain and had a low red-blood-cell count.

Wounds to dog’s neck.

He was transported from Bowerston to the New Horizon Animal Hospital in St. Clairsville and has surgery scheduled for Monday.

He already has a family in Pittsburgh waiting to adopt him, according to Yanez.

There is a reward for being offered for information on the person or persons who reportedly abused this dog.

Please call the Harrison County Dog Warden, Cindy Yanez, at (740) 942-4080 with any information or to donate to the reward fund and care fund.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.