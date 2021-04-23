Steubenville Catholic Central teacher arrested for alleged sexual battery

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Catholic Central High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave and is now facing charges after allegations of sexual abuse. She was charged by Harrison County on two counts of sexual battery.

McCalister was taken into custody, she went before Judge Beetham for an arraignment hearing, a bond of $100,000.00 was set. She has bonded out of the jail since her arrest.

The Diocese of Steubenville says 21-year-old Corissa McCalister was placed on leave.

According to a press release from the Diocese, Principal Thomas Costello and Diocesan Superintendent Deacon Paul D. Ward made the decision after officials were informed about allegations of sexual abuse.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Mother of the alleged victim, a student at the high school, told school staff about the allegations. Principal Costello also notified the diocese and authorities. Sheriff Joe Myers said the main incident happened March 30th of 2021.

Corissa McCalister drove the 15 year old student home from a track meet at Edison Local School. Sheriff Myers stated that McCalister parked at the Harrison County Fair ground in Cadiz, Ohio where the two had sexual intercourse.

None of the allegations happened on school grounds. McCalister also served as head cross country coach and assistant track coach.

The Diocese said faculty of Catholic Central High School and junior high as well as parents were notified.

A Diocesan Response Team will be reaching out to the alleged victims’ family.

At this time there has been no other victims that have came forward. The Diocese of Steubenville encourages anyone who is aware of abuse by anyone in the diocese to contact authorities or the Victim Assistance Service at victimassistance43952@gmail.com or (740) 278-3455.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.