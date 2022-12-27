Christopher Johnson, left, and Casey Lanham, right. Courtesy of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson and Casey Lanham.

Johnson and Lanham were arrested Tuesday morning on numerous charges in the village of Scio.

Christopher Johnson, left, and Casey Lanham, right.

Courtesy of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests were the result of a joint operation between the Steubenville Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began by attempting to locate a stolen vehicle from Steubenville. Through the use of advances in criminal investigation, the vehicle was located in the village of Scio by Deputy Smokey Thomas.

When Thomas approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the driver, Christopher Johnson, Johnson allegedly became combative. Thomas was able to subdue Johnson before assistance arrived.

Drug abuse instruments and numerous prescription pills were located.

Through the course of the investigation, law enforcement officials learned Johnson was also allegedly passing bad checks to numerous businesses. The investigation into how many businesses were affected is still ongoing.

It was also discovered that Casey Lanham had allegedly failed to report his change of address as a sex offender.

Johnson was charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, obstructing justice and falsification. Lanham, a sex offender, was charged with failure to report change of address.