CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) — Summer is just a few days away but the summer events with fun rides and tasty foods are not waiting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Harrison County Fair is back again offering various grandstand shows, animal shows and rides for all ages. Shows will range from motor cross races, demolition derbies and truck and tractor pulls. Animal exhibits that will be on display are lambs, live stock, horses, goats, and many more. The fair board has also brought in a new ride company to entertain guests with a variety of rides for all ages.

The fair will run from Monday through Saturday. The daily admission fee will be $10 which includes access to the grandstand shows, animal shows and some rides. For those wanting to attend the fair all week can purchase a week long pass for $50.

The members of the fair board and participants are excited for the week and hope it is one filled with fun.

”We’re always looking forward to the week. This is our biggest social event in Harrison County, it’s mostly to educate our youth to learn how to take care of animals, do everything. But of course, general public we’re looking to entertain with a ride company that’s different this year.” Richard Eberhart – President of the Fair Board

The Harrison County Fairgrounds are located in Cadiz, Ohio.

For more information on this week’s fair and schedule of events you can call their offices at 740-942-8332 or visit The Harrison County Fair website.