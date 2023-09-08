HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Mental Health is at the forefront of many first responders’ minds, and now, in Harrison County, they are doing their best to tackle it.

During this week’s Commission meeting, Southeast Healthcare has been awarded the Mental Health Awareness program bid for the Sheriff’s Office.

This is part of Governor Mike DeWine’s initiative for a mental health program across the state for first responders.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to apply for a $100,000 dollar grant to help first responders with their mental health needs.

Sheriff Joe Myers says this will be a great resource for them.

“The program is very important to have. Without agencies, you know the stress that law enforcement comes under these days, mental health plays a big role in our everyday life.” Sheriff Joe Myers – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

This grant was for any agency that applied for it and, it is for a year.

Sheriff Myers says if possible, they hope to apply for the grant again.