WTRF
Please enter a search term.
by: Karen Compton
Posted: Jun 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM EDT
Updated: Jun 16, 2022 / 02:01 PM EDT
UPDATE: June 16, 1:59 p.m.
ODOT reports that US 250 reopened near Tappan Lake following crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — ODOT reports that US 250 east of Tappan Lake is closed due to a crash.
HARRISON CO: U.S. 250 is closed east of Tappan Lake due to a crash. For more info visit: https://t.co/YLwgnQwyT3 pic.twitter.com/hllCb1UxBq— ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) June 16, 2022
HARRISON CO: U.S. 250 is closed east of Tappan Lake due to a crash. For more info visit: https://t.co/YLwgnQwyT3 pic.twitter.com/hllCb1UxBq
Stay with 7News for updates.