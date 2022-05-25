CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF)

Cadiz community members, village officials, legion members, and family came to honor one of their own with the renaming of a road near the Legion.

John Tabacchi passed away last year at the age of 103.

He was a long time member of Legion Post 34 in Cadiz. He also was the oldest living member of the legion in the state of Ohio.

Tabacchi was also the first draftee in Harrison County for World War II.. serving for 5 years in Africa, Sicily, and Italy. He was awared the Purple Heart.

After the war he became a business owner in Steubenville.

“It’s nice to know that after spending his whole life here the community thinks this much of him that they would do this for him. So and the legion was special to him so it’s a nice fitting tribute to him I think.” John Tabacchi – John’s Son

“He was a great guy, a good guy for the community, he will be missed forever and I’m glad that the city, the mayor they all said yes we can do that.” Stephen Keesey – Commander Cadiz American Legion Post 34

They both say this is a great way to remember him and all he did for our country.



The sign is off of Charleston Street in Cadiz!