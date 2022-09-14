HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

In a special meeting on Monday, the Harrison County Democratic Party Central Committee chose Amy Norris, widow of the late Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris, to fill the commissioner role through the end of 2022.

Dale Norris passed away August 27.

Amy Norris, a Cadiz resident, is also running in the November general election to finish out the final two years of her late husband’s term, which expires at the end of 2024.

Dale Norris was first elected commissioner in 2012 and was reelected in 2020.