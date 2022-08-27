HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon in Rumley Township.

49-year-old Darlene M. Hennis was driving a motorcycle on State Route 646.

While turning on a curve, the motorcycle ran off the road and struck a guardrail, fatally injuring Hennis, who was wearing a helmet.

The Patrol was assisted by crews from Jewett, Scio and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash is currently under investigation.