WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital takes CPR & other EMS equipment to the next level

Harrison County, OH (WTRF)-The WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital rolls out with new CPR and other EMS equipment that medical officials believe will save even more lives.

One of the latest additions is a lateral suction unit, also known as a LSU. Medical officials say it’s used on cardiac arrest patients, and it makes suctioning a patient’s airways easier than the old way.

There’s also a new Zoll Cardiac Monitor Defibrillator. Medical officials say it gives them a better reading on a patient’s breathing.

Along with those, the hospital also got a new Zoll Autopluse, which is an advanced way of doing manual chest compressions, and medical officials say this is just the beginning of taking their equipment to the next level.

“It makes a big difference. Especially in a rural communities where it takes a long time to get to their patients, every little advantage we get to help the patient survive, and with lack of additional support from other agencies, there’s not a whole lot of volunteers around, and when we’re working a cardiac arrest, every free hand is helpful.” Francis Newbrough, EMS Coordinator

Other than the new equipment, medical officials also got a new ambulance. They believe their new ambulance will increase reliability and will be used as a back-up in case one of their two ambulances goes down.