CADIZ, Ohio — WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital (HCH) has partnered with
the Harrison Career Center to provide free random drug screenings to the Staying Clean
Club.
The Staying Clean Club is a student organization that creates awareness and rewards
for students staying away from drugs. These reward incentives include free lunches, T-shirts, and a field trip at the end of the school year.
Members of the Staying Clean Club also benefit from sharing a common motive and a sense of belonging to a group in which they can enjoy the fellowship of their peers.
“In order to be a member of the Staying Clean Club, students sign up and are randomly
drug tested several times during the school year,” Luke Nelson, principal at the Harrison
Career Center, said. “WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital has been gracious
enough to sponsor and supply the testing kits and personnel to administer the proper
drug screenings for our students.”
“Harrison Community Hospital is happy to support the efforts of the Staying Clean Club,”
David Phillips, president and CEO, said. “This organization provides students with the
opportunity to participate in an educational and rewarding organization.”
Nelson said Harrison Career Center is proud and appreciative of the partnership it has
formed with WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital to promote and support the
initiatives of its Staying Clean Club.
“Everyone that I have worked with at the hospital has been extremely generous and
helpful with our goal and shared vision to keep students safe,” he said. “It has been
encouraging and rewarding to partner with a local business to promote positive change
in our area.”