CADIZ, Ohio — WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital (HCH) has partnered with

the Harrison Career Center to provide free random drug screenings to the Staying Clean

Club.

The Staying Clean Club is a student organization that creates awareness and rewards

for students staying away from drugs. These reward incentives include free lunches, T-shirts, and a field trip at the end of the school year.

Members of the Staying Clean Club also benefit from sharing a common motive and a sense of belonging to a group in which they can enjoy the fellowship of their peers.



“In order to be a member of the Staying Clean Club, students sign up and are randomly

drug tested several times during the school year,” Luke Nelson, principal at the Harrison

Career Center, said. “WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital has been gracious

enough to sponsor and supply the testing kits and personnel to administer the proper

drug screenings for our students.”



“Harrison Community Hospital is happy to support the efforts of the Staying Clean Club,”

David Phillips, president and CEO, said. “This organization provides students with the

opportunity to participate in an educational and rewarding organization.”



Nelson said Harrison Career Center is proud and appreciative of the partnership it has

formed with WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital to promote and support the

initiatives of its Staying Clean Club.



“Everyone that I have worked with at the hospital has been extremely generous and

helpful with our goal and shared vision to keep students safe,” he said. “It has been

encouraging and rewarding to partner with a local business to promote positive change

in our area.”