A complication of COVID-19: What is MIS-C?

(WTRF) – West Virginia reached another unfortunate first amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C.

It’s a unique complication of the virus, and there are still many questions about it.

Experts say what we do know is that as of now, COVID-19 hasn’t impacted children as much as adults.

I believe children make up 22% of the U.S. population and the last statistic I saw it was somewhere around 2% of hospitalitizations for COVID-19 are in children under 17. Dr. Kathryn Moffett, Pediatric Infections Diseases Specialist, WVU Medicine

As for MIS-C, it’s not common.

It is rare. It’s very rare. So, it makes the headlines because we we know that children can be very sick and out of proportion to what we see with the rest of really COVID-19 in children, but also to reassure that the majority of children are treated and recover. I think the average hospitalization that’s been reported is four days. So, they come in critically ill. They’re in the ICU and they recover fast. Then they get better and they go home. Dr. Kathryn Moffett, Pediatric Infections Diseases Specialist, WVU Medicine

It may be rare, but what exactly is MIS-C?

The CDC says it’s a condition where different body parts become inflamed.

Signs to look for include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, bloodshot eyes and feeling extra tired.

There’s high fever. There’s a rash. Tere’s swollen perhaps lips and eyes, puffy hands, and then many parts of a child’s body get inflamed. So, there’s heart involvement, there’s lung involvement, there’s kidney involvement, sometimes GI involvement. It can be like a shock like system where you go into sudden heart failure and the blood pressure drops. It can be critical. Dr. Kathryn Moffett, Pediatric Infections Diseases Specialist, WVU Medicine

Dr. Moffett explains its similar to Kawasaki Disease, but the causes are different. With MIS-C it’s COVID-19.

If a child doesn’t get COVID-19 they’re not going to get this multi system inflammatory syndrome. Dr. Kathryn Moffett, Pediatric Infections Diseases Specialist, WVU Medicine

The patient’s average age also differs. The average age for Kawasaki Disease is two-years-old. With MIS-C, the average age is about eight-years-old.

I also understand that once you recognize it and you treat it, and you treat it actually in the similar ways that you do Kawasaki Disease and what you do for COVID-19 as well, and most children respond very well and recover. Dr. Kathryn Moffett, Pediatric Infections Diseases Specialist, WVU Medicine

According to numbers from the CDC, 694 cases of MIS-C have been reported nationwide and more are under investigation. 11 children have died.

Dr. Moffett said she knows this can be scary for parents to hear.

When it’s your child it’s 100%. it doesn’t matter how rare it is. Dr. Kathryn Moffett, Pediatric Infections Diseases Specialist, WVU Medicine

So, what can parents do?

Continue to take precautionary measures like social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing because stopping the spread of COVID-19 is key.

The MIS-C is not contagious in that oh some child who gets exposed is going to get COVID and MIS-C. No, it’s the COVID that’s contagious.” Dr. Kathryn Moffett, Pediatric Infections Diseases Specialist, WVU Medicine

As for the case in West Virginia, Dr. Moffett said she understands the child is doing better and expected to recover.