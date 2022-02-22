WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It affects all genders and all ages. It’s talked about, but perhaps not enough.

The “it” is talking about is eating disorders.

While this particular week is designated as National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, it’s not an issue people face just a few days out of the year.

However, there is always help for those who need it.

Don’t just assume because somebody is one body shape or another that they may not be struggling with anorexia or bulimia. Don’t assume that because someone is presenting as male or presenting as female or falls in a certain age category that they may not be struggling. Dr. Andrea Lefebvre, Clinical Psychologist, Northwood Health Systems

Simply defined an eating disorder is when someone has a disordered relationship with their body and food, but it’s so much more complex than that.

Types of eating disorders can include anorexia, bulimia or an aversion to food.

There’s some newer ones out there that have to do with people having aversions to food where they are so concerned or averse to eating certain things that it effects their nutrition or health. Dr. Andrea Lefebvre, Clinical Psychologist, Northwood Health Systems

When that preoccupation affects everyday life, it’s time to urge those you love to seek help.

Where it’s really getting in the way of their ability to perform everyday activities like parenting and working and just hobbies and things like that. Dr. Andrea Lefebvre, Clinical Psychologist, Northwood Health Systems

Dr. Lefebvre said there’s a lot of information on the internet and social media about eating disorders, but people should never self-diagnose based on that. Instead they should consult a doctor because eating disorders can be associated with other conditions.

There are people who have schizophrenia spectrum disorder, or major depression, or OCD or even people on the Autism spectrum that have an unusual relationship to food or an aversion to food or who will notice a diminished appetite or increased appetite. Dr. Andrea Lefebvre, Clinical Psychologist, Northwood Health Systems

Recovery options are different for everyone and include everything from outpatient to long-term residential care. Any recovery starts with the help of those closest to the person.

Be gentle. Be kind. It might involve several conversations over a period of time before somebody’s willing to say ‘yeah this is bigger than what I need to handle and I need some help’. Dr. Andrea Lefebvre, Clinical Psychologist, Northwood Health Systems

In order for them to succeed, they need a team they trust and support from those closed to them.

Get involved. Don’t just you know send the person away and think they’re going to be fixed or send them off to therapy. Get involved.”) Dr. Andrea Lefebvre, Clinical Psychologist, Northwood Health Systems

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, there are of course many places you can reach out for help.

Dr. Lefebvre recommends Northwood Health Systems if you need help in the Ohio Valley.

Resources can also be found from the American Psychological Association, the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and National Eating Disorder Association.