TEXAS & FLORIDA (WTRF) — Following an outbreak of a rare strain of malaria in Texas and Florida this summer, some people are questioning if there is a link to genetically-modified mosquitoes allegedly released in the area.

The mosquitoes were allegedly part of a disease-control initiative backed by Bill Gates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that the U.S. has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitoes in the last two months — the first time there’s been local spread in 20 years. There were four cases detected in Florida and one in Texas.

Despite the uptick in malaria cases in the U.S., experts point to climate change and a warmer environment as likely causes, not genetically-modified mosquitoes.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation does not finance U.S. modified mosquito release projects, according to the Associated Press. There are genetically-modified mosquitoes used for release programs in Florida, but experts say these insects cannot transmit malaria.

The Associated Press calls claims that “Gates-backed work involving mosquitoes” was the subject of “false claims and conspiracy theories” on social media.

A Gates Foundation spokesperson said the foundation funds and supports ways to combat malaria and has not completed mosquito releases in the U.S., according to the AP.

However, the spokesperson says the foundation has supported biotech company Oxitec, “which is releasing modified mosquitoes in Florida as part of a disease-control initiative,” according to the AP. Oxitec released genetically-modified, male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in the Florida Keys to combat insect-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and the Zika virus, says the AP.

The four Florida malaria cases were not in the Florida Keys, but were in Sarasota County, according to Chad Huff, a spokesperson for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.

The AP reports that the malaria spread is rare, but has happened before with 11 outbreaks happening since 1992. In the last outbreak in 2003 in Palm Beach County, Florida, eight cases were reported.