(WTRF) – As exciting as it may be to be shopping for kids this time of year, some of the toys you may want to choose have real dangers.

The West Virginia Poison Center said they see a lot of calls about small batteries.

Those button or coin-sized batteries can be extremely dangerous if ingested.

So, they say to avoid any toy that does not have a secure compartment for batteries. A secure compartment means that it needs to be opened with a screwdriver.

However, still watch kids closely with toys and more because they could get ahold of other items with tiny batteries.

Things like greeting cards, remote controls for adult-type toys like RC racecars and things like that. Even remotes for cars, like real cars, have the button batteries that aren’t secured in them. Carissa McBurney, Community Outreach Coordinator, West Virginia Poison Center

Also beware of small magnets that can appear in toys and other items.

If swallowed, they can cause serious damage.

Our concern is that children can break into those and get those magnets out and swallow multiples of them. When they swallow multiple magnets they can link together in the digestive track and really cause problems. Carissa McBurney, Community Outreach Coordinator, West Virginia Poison Center

The West Virginia Poison Center also warns against water absorbing beads that are a choking hazard.

This toy has become popular because the beads are bright and colorful. These beads expand much larger than their original size and can also be a danger to pets in the home.

If you do need help, call 1-800-222-1222.

The West Virginia Poison Center is open 24/7 and your call will be answered by a doctor, nurse or pharmacist with specific training.