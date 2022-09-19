WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials are recommending quite a few vaccines right now to keep us all safe. At a certain age that number goes up. So, which of these vaccines can you get together?

Take for example the new Bivalent COVID booster, the flu shot, and the shingles vaccine, which is recommended for adults ages 50 and older.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department explains it’s not a good idea to get all three together because that’s a lot going into your body at one time and each shot may have side effects.

However, you can get any two together.

If you’re gonna get three shots, you only have two arms, you’re going to take a lot in trying to get three, so span them out. Howard Gamble, Health Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Just keep in mind depending on what you’re getting, you may have to get a second dose.

Your singles, it’s two doses. So, if you get it now you’re going to come back between two and six months to get your second dose. Howard Gamble, Health Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble said since not all vaccines are available at every location, that can determine which you get at the same time.

At the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department you’d only be able to get the COVID vaccines or Bivalent booster and the shingles shots. They don’t have the flu shot right now. Gamble said they had to prioritize because they are also giving Monkeypox vaccines and other back to school shots. He advised that the flu vaccine is readily available at local pharmacies and doctors offices.

Also keep in mind that the Bivalent Pfizer shots are for those 12-years and older. The Bivalent Moderna version is for those 18-years and up.

You can get a COVID vaccine at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. no appointment necessary.

Appointments are required for the shingles and other vaccinations.