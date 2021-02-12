CDC: Urgent action needed in West Virginia HIV outbreak

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials from the Centers for Disease Control say an HIV outbreak spreading in a West Virginia county is “the most concerning in the United States” and urgent action is needed.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the comments came as part of a presentation that CDC representatives gave Thursday to Kanawha County’s HIV task force.

A CDC official said a syringe service program could help, but there’s also a need for community education.

Local officials have been debating the merits of a needs-based syringe service program. A state official says progress depends on widespread community support.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter