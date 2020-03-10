City of Weirton taking necessary precautions as virus outbreak continues

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although there are zero cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus currently in the Mountain State, the City of Weirton is taking the necessary precautions to protect its residents.

All buses within the Weirton Transit were recently disinfected and sanitized to assist with the spreading of the virus.

Millsop Community Center have located all hand sanitizing stations throughout the building and officials will continue their use of a disinfectant cleaner that kills blood borne pathogens.

Both the Mary H. Weir Library and City Municipal Building are ramping up cleaning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the following best everyday practices that help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily using a regular household detergent and water

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand santizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty

Governor Jim Justice announced on Monday that five state residents have been tested for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Two tests have come back negative while three are still pending.

Update on WV’s coordinated response to the #COVID2019 disease: as of today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in WV. We have tested 5 residents for COVID-19; two were negative and three are pending. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) March 9, 2020

