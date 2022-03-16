Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It isn’t the most talked about form of cancer…but it’s so important to understand that there’s a whole month dedicated to it.

March is dedicated to spreading knowledge of how to prevent colorectal cancer.

Every year 150 thousand people have the difficult conversation with their doctor that they’ve been diagnosed.

And the recommended age for screening keeps getting younger.

Wheeling doctor K. Steven Wiley stresses that it’s one of the deadliest cancers out there—and it can strike without warning.

Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States…it also should be noted that up to 50% of those who have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer have no symptoms at all. Dr. K. Steven Wiley, MD, Colorectal surgeon

Some of the symptoms that do show up are very common, like abdominal pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue.

If you’re in the high-risk age range, the first step is to see your primary care doctor.

And keep in mind…even if you’re diagnosed, Dr. Wiley wants you to know that it’s not a death sentence.