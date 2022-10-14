BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Belmont County Health Department held a drive-through clinic at the OUE parking lot Friday.

They saw a good turnout, even before the gates opened.

“We actually started at 10 o’clock this morning, but they were lined up before 9:30,” said Christine Jenewein, RN, with the health department. “We probably put 40 to 50 vehicles through in the first hour.”

You could get the new bivalent COVID booster, the flu shot or both.

They said there is good reason to get both.

“Absolutely,” Jenewein noted. “The prediction is that the flu is going to be worse than it has been in the past.”

They were administering the shots differently, with less pain than ever.

“So you’re actually able to take a small round disc that has a clear center, wipe the area with an anesthetic, allow that to dry for a few seconds, place the disc and then administer the vaccine directly through the disc,” explained Tamara Hess, NP, director of nursing at the health department.

People going through the line had no complaints.

“The new thing they have—they put the patch on and put the shot right through it—it’s really nice,” said Ken Reed of St. Clairsvile. “No pain at all.”

Reed got both shots, his wife just got the COVID booster.

“It felt fine, no hurting or anything,” Connie Reed noted.

If you missed Friday’s clinic and you want the COVID booster, the flu shot or both, that’s no problem.

“Just call the health department,” said Jenewein. “We’ll be back in the office next week. We’ll get you an appointment to see us there.”

The number to call is (740) 695-1202.

You don’t need to be an Ohio resident.