(WTRF) – Seeing someone go into cardiac arrest on national television had a jarring effect on many people. Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized, with well-wishes and prayers pouring in from across the country.

In this case, Hamlin’s cardiac arrest happened in a venue with no shortage of trained emergency medical staff.

However, that isn’t always the case.

The American Heart Association said about 350,000 people a year go into cardiac arrest. The majority of those incidents are not in a hospital.

So, what if it happens where a doctor isn’t available?

Whether you’re medically trained or not, anyone can do CPR and call 911. Cynthia Keely, Program Consultant, Quality Improvement Department, American Heart Association

The American Heart Association explained that incidents like this should encourage people to learn CPR or become certified in it.

You’re at your kid’s softball game, or a football game even locally in your community that something may occur, or even at church. So, the majority of cardiac arrests to occur outside of the hospital. Knowing those tools of how to call 911, how to perform CPR or being certified in it, you can actually perform chest compressions without being certified in CPR. Cynthia Keely, Program Consultant, Quality Improvement Department, American Heart Association

Keely said if you do witness someone in cardiac arrest, the first thing to do would be call 911. Dispatch can also walk you through the steps of CPR.

The American Heart Association does have resources to help you find a local CPR certification class or even just learn the basics.

Visit cpr.heart.org to learn more.