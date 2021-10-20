Do you know the signs of breast cancer? Find out at Pink Power Night

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – Next week, Trinity Health System is turning a traumatic life experience into an opportunity for comfort and healing.

Pink Power Night is a three-day seminar on breast cancer, to let women know they have a network of care to help them fight it.

The free event is going entirely online this year and will have motivational speakers, a Q&A with a breast surgeon, and even prizes.

It’s a way to make sure those most at risk aren’t just informed about the warning signs—but that they can spot them once they arrive.

As women, it’s important that we make sure that we’re continually aware of our bodies and what’s happening in our bodies. This event, each year is just a way to remind women what to look for, to be on the lookout, to make sure that they live healthy lives, and that they know their risks. Laurie Labishak, Director of Marketing and Communications, Trinity Health System

“Pink Power Night Reimagined” will be live October 27th through the 29th.

Guest speakers include former Mrs. Tennessee Dale Smith Thomas and WTRF’s Lauren Hersey.

It’s entirely free, but you do have to sign up—and it’s limited to the first 200 people who register.