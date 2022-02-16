Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – It could happen to you tomorrow, next week, or just a few minutes from now: You walk into a room and find a co-worker or friend lying on the ground.

That’s when the panic sets in—how do you save their life if you don’t know CPR?

Luckily, there is another option: an automatic electrical defibrillator.

You might see them hanging on the wall in public buildings, and are sometimes necessary even for the young and healthy.

And I see adolescents at my schools even, and I try to talk to them, and they’re consuming two or three cans of the energy drinks a day. Callie Earliwine, Marshall County school nurse

They can be used for anyone in cardiac arrest—meaning without a pulse, or a pulse not adequately pumping blood through the body.

It delivers a shock through pads placed on the chest to kickstart the heart’s normal functioning.

That’s why they’ve become so easy to use, even for people with no medical training.

This model used in Marshall County Schools not only has a diagram showing how to use it, but a voice guiding users through the process—even telling them not to panic.

There’s pictures and prompts, and it dictates what needs to be done next. Callie Earliwine, Marshall County school nurse

With a statewide mandate put on the machines just a few years ago, the growing need is being recognized by West Virginia.

Coaches now have to be trained on either CPR or defibrillators, and take a portable one with them if need be.

And with vaping and caffeine a part of so many teen’s habits, you never know when one of these will have to be taken off the wall.

I think they don’t see direct results immediately of certain behaviors, so that then they don’t realize the damage that they’re doing for along down the road. Callie Earliwine, Marshall County school nurse

February is a great time to learn how to save someone experiencing cardiac issues—it’s designated as American Heart Month.