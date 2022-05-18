(WTRF) A rare virus has emerged in the US. It’s called monkeypox and an adult male in New England is the first case of this mysterious disease this year in the US, according to ABC News.

The man had recently traveled to Canada. On Tuesday, the CDC confirmed the man has monkeypox.

Health officials say the man is hospitalized and does not pose a health risk to the public.

The illness is mostly known in Africa where it was first identified in 1970, though nine cases have been reported in the U.K. since the beginning of May.

Lesions, rash and flu-like symptoms are indicators of infection.

The disease can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets in the air. It can also be spread by infected animals biting or scratching a person. Such animals include rodents, primates and prairie dogs.