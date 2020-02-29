Health Department reporting zero cases of Coronavirus in Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Health Department is working closely with the state of West Virginia as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak spreads internationally.

Health officials in Marshall County is reminding residents that there are zero active cases of Coronavirus in the county and the likelihood of an outbreak in the area is minor.

Nevertheless, officials are urging residents to stay prepared.

I urge Marshall County residents to prepare for severe weather or flooding or take measures to prevent flu and preparing for an outbreak of COVID-19 is no different.

Tom Cook, Administrator – Marshall County Health Department

Symptoms of the Coronoavirus includes a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The flu remains a major concern for not only Marshall County but the entire Mountain State.

The best prevention against the flu is vaccination. Flu is widespread and active in West Virginia — it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

Tom Cook, Administrator – Marshall County Health Department

