Health officials say everyone can prepare at home in case of COVID 19

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Preparing for the possibility of COVID 19 is no different than preparing for a blizzard to hit.

You simply gather the supplies you may need in case you’ll be in the house for a while.

In this case, your list might include bottled water, non-perishable foods, any prescription medications you’re taking, other-the-counter preparations like fever reducers, cough medicine, and pain relievers, as well as tissues and a thermometer.

Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner, says if you get sick, it’s a good idea to “self-isolate,” and stay in a room that’s not in the mainstream of the house.

He said masks and gloves give people a false sense of security, and don’t significantly protect you from viruses.

He said the best protection is frequent and thorough hand washing or using hand sanitizer.

Sproul noted that those can have a drying effect on your skin, so a moisturizer is also recommended.

“Especially in the case of children — if they get chapped hands, they’ll be less likely to keep up with the hand washing,” he noted.

He recommends keeping a small bottle of moisture lotion and a small bottle of hand sanitizer in your purse, tote or desk.

Sproul concluded that you’re far more likely to get the flu than COVID 19, but these preparations are good for that too.

Latest Posts: